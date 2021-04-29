184,000 Shares in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

