16,470 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $231,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073 in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.29.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

