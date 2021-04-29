$158.07 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report $158.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.00 million. Nautilus reported sales of $93.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $538.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,851,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 139,085 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 735,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,969. The company has a market cap of $524.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

