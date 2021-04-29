$147.22 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report $147.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.27 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $128.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $564.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $558.14 million to $571.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $623.04 million, with estimates ranging from $604.66 million to $641.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

QNST stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 120,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,460 shares of company stock worth $3,708,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,206,000 after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 355,816 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 145,385 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.