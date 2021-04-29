1,463 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.40. 81,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,382. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of -374.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

