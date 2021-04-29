1,120 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE ROG traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $189.84. 934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.99 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

