10,538 Shares in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after buying an additional 200,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after buying an additional 216,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 274,707 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after buying an additional 480,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,903 over the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.