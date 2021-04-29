1,000 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $225.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $198.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.