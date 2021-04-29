$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.94. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $618.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

DOOR stock opened at $128.14 on Monday. Masonite International has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $131.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Masonite International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.