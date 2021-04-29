$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.95. 738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,156. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco has a twelve month low of $150.09 and a twelve month high of $295.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

