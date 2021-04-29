-$1.34 EPS Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.11). Delek US reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 346.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delek US by 20.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 106,237 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Delek US by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 38,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.19.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.