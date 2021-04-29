$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $993.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $8.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.89. 49,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day moving average is $140.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

