-$0.56 EPS Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PolyPid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,918. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

