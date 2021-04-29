-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SWTX stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

