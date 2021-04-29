$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMLP stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 128,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

