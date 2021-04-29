-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.15). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CURI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. 624,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

