-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 16,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

