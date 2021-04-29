-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

PHR opened at $53.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,438,749.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,717 shares of company stock worth $11,543,845 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Phreesia by 36.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $32,445,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.