-$0.08 EPS Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

GNLN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 633,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,511. The company has a market capitalization of $427.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,667 shares in the company, valued at $79,678.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,500 shares of company stock worth $740,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

