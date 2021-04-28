ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.21

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.40. ZTE shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 6,292 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.14.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

