ZIMBOCASH Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $29,646.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00274091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.29 or 0.01029013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.00713044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,248.56 or 1.00038969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

