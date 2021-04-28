ZeuxCoin Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $209,017.63 and $100.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00067845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00820620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00097447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.32 or 0.08165776 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

