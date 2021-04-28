Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $4.87 million and $85,803.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,932,391 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

