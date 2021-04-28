Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.84

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.84 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 6416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $742,272.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $171,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,884,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,013.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

