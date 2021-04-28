Zebra Technologies’ (ZBRA) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $380.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZBRA. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $391.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $501.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.96. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

