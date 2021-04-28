Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Buy

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

PSTV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

PSTV opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

