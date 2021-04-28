Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

