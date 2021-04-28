Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Sell

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,267. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $431.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $340,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

