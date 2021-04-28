Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Rogers has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $206.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

