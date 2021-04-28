Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kadant (NYSE:KAI) to Hold

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Kadant has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kadant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.