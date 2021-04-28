Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Strong Sell

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 986,247 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 180,762 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

