Zacks Investment Research Lowers Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Hold

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.11. 21,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,380. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 530.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. Daimler has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

