Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Sell

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Heska stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,333. Heska has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.94 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heska by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Heska by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

