Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $974.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce $974.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $922.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $767.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSE TPH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.91. 12,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,842. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

