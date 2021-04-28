Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.95 Million

Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post $109.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.60 million and the highest is $111.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $90.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $459.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $459.50 million to $460.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $502.94 million, with estimates ranging from $496.20 million to $507.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.89. 875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Sapiens International by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

