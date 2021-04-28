Zacks: Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.30. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

