Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Hecla Mining posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 110,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,441,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

