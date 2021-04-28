Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.16) and the highest is ($1.34). Galapagos reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.70) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Galapagos by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 647.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth about $6,929,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 213,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,691. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $233.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

