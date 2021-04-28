Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.36 Million

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce sales of $7.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 192.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.00 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.52. 1,016,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,376. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,352,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

