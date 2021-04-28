Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $156.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $97.23 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.16, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.10.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,301,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after purchasing an additional 288,518 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

