Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 89.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $427,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.77. 2,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,851. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.84.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

