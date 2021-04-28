Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post $77.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $82.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $333.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.13 million to $335.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $382.60 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $405.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 176,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,272. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $184.98 million, a PE ratio of -51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

