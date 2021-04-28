Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Billion

Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $5.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.82 billion. PayPal posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.44 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.10 billion to $31.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PYPL stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.19. The stock had a trading volume of 358,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 52 week low of $115.90 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.84.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

