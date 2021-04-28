Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.16. PACCAR reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $227,405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in PACCAR by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after acquiring an additional 313,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,937,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.