Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

NAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,159,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,103,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NAV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,215. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.12.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

