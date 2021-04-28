Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.90 Million

Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will report sales of $615.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.80 million and the lowest is $610.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,069. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,289,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,181,731 shares of company stock worth $87,282,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,763,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.