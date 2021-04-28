Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.68. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 841.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Green Dot by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 384,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Green Dot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

