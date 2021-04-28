Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.00 Million

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce $219.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.27 million and the lowest is $215.04 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $207.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $931.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.50 million to $965.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $973.46 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 585.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDEN stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 365,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,752. The stock has a market cap of $894.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

