Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report earnings per share of $1.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.62 and the lowest is $1.26. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $13.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $13.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

FANG opened at $79.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.