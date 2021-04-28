Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $93.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.45 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $86.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $380.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.20 million to $384.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $401.61 million, with estimates ranging from $393.71 million to $409.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $160.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

